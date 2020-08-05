Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 70.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,316,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,077,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,669,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 808,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

