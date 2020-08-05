Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $870.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

