KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.76.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

