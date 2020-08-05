Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 274,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 27,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

