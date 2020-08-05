Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

