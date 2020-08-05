Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $434.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results driven by broad-based secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. The company saw an increase in NAND demand related to 5G migration, video, and new game consoles. It witnessed persistent Foundry strength in the quarter. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, cyclicality, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S.-China trade war and foreign currency fluctuations remain headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research stock opened at $384.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

