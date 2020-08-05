Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Stock Price Up 12%

Leeds Group plc (LON:LDSG) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), approximately 4,598 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.22.

About Leeds Group (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

