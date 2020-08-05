LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $123.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in LGI Homes by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 218.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

