LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. UBS Group cut their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LivaNova by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 69.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

