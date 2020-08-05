Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 26,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 25,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $570,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

