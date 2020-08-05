MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

