Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 38.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

