Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

