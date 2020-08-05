Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.67.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Masimo stock opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

