Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.48.

MTCH stock opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,762 shares of company stock valued at $57,302,991. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Match Group by 317.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Match Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Match Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

