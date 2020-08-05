Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.43 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23), 420,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 679% from the average session volume of 53,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.55) target price on shares of Mercia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

Mercia Technologies Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

