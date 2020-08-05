Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 36,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

