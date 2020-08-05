Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.