Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $201,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $1,617.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

