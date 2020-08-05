Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $270,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $426,805,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

