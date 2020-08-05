Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 194,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 482,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.87, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

