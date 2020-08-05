MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post $25.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $106.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $106.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $113.04 million to $121.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,564,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 457,592 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 537,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIXT opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.08. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.