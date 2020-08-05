Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,976,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,022,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,438,596.45. Insiders sold a total of 2,336,606 shares of company stock worth $150,316,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

