Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.