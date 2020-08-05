Morgan Stanley Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $101.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

