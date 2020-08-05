Morgan Stanley Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $700.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $600.01 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $601.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.51 and its 200 day moving average is $507.24. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

