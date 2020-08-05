Morgan Stanley Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.