Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,304,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,155.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

