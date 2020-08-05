NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Shares Up 9%

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.69, 24,159 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 35,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

