Natalye Paquin Buys 900 Shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $13,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UVSP opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. Univest Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

