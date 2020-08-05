National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 36,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.