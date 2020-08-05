National Instruments’ (NATI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NATI opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

