National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 332,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

