NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

