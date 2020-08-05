Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,564,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

