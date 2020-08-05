Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 495,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 322,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

