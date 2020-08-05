Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,064,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $6,628,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $5,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 103,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $3,737,155.80. Insiders acquired 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Mercury General stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

