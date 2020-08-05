Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,477 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

