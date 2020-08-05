Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,458,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after buying an additional 567,849 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 466,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 398,992 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

