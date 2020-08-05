Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Retail Properties of America worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.26. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

