Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,000,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

