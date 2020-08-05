Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

