Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after buying an additional 2,084,162 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

