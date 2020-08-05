Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 423,799 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 266,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.