Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 223.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $285.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.81.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

