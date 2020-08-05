Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,942 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1,563.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $44,088,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $156.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,359 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,213 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

