Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 623.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,538,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $115,760,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 23.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 216,539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 66.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 536,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,278,000 after acquiring an additional 213,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 361.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 134,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CSFB decreased their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.