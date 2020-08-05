Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Generac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 151,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,140. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $164.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

