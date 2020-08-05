Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.80 by Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.80 ($4.27) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.39) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.70).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.