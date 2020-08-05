Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.18 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

